New details in that triple-fatal crash in McLean County show another driver crossed the centerline

CALHOUN, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police say after further review of the investigation into that triple-fatal crash in McLean County last week, troopers have determined Dylan Howard, 24, of Calhoun, not Joshua Fox, 35, of Nortonville, was the one who was traveling northbound and crossed over, sideswiping the dump truck driven by Brian Korb, 53, of Dawson Springs.

Initially, it was believed that Fox was the one heading northbound on KY 81 who crossed the centerline, sideswiping a southbound dump truck driven by Korb. The crash happened on March 18 near the Daviess County line.

Shawna Rodney, 23, and three-year-old daughter Emberlyn Howard, both of Calhoun, died at the scene. Fox also died at the scene.

Howard and his juvenile passenger both have been released from the hospital. Korb was not injured.

(This story was originally published on March 23, 2021)