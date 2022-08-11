WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) We’re learning more about what lead to an indictment by a grand jury against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones.

According to the indictment, Sheriff Jones was allegedly in contact with a woman from September, 2020 through April of last year who was, or could have been, a witness in a case in Webster County. It claims the sheriff “knowingly made a false statement or practiced fraud, or deceit with intent to affect the testimony of the witness”. It also claims that last October, Sheriff Jones allegedly gave a defendant in a criminal case, which he helped investigate, advice on charges that person faced. Both a special prosecutor from the Kentucky Attorney General’s office, and a special judge have been appointed to the case.

Sheriff Jones was appointed sheriff more than a year-and-a-half ago following former Sheriff Frankie Springfield’s retirement, but Jones lost his primary election this past May. A spokesperson for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, declined comment on the investigation.

Sheriff Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on August 29th.

Sheriff Jones tells Eyewitness News there will be no statement at this time.

(This story was originally published on August 11, 2022)