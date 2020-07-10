New details released in assault at Madisonville parking lot

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) Madisonville Police are releasing new details about a fight in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Madison Square Drive. Police say Triston Short, 19, had to be flown to the hospital after the incident.

MPD says they got a call about the fight on July 5 around 10:32 p.m. We’re told the people involved planned to meet at this location to fight each other. When officers arrived, they found Triston Short, 19. Short was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities obtained video of the fight and arrested Edward Brown, 20, and charged him with Assault 2nd degree. Officers also charged a teenager with disorderly conduct. Ricky Horton, 21, has also been arrested on disorderly conduct. A mug shot of Horton was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)