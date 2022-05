GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Gibson County Coroner is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident that happened on County Road 25 West around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the victim was a 65-year-old woman from the Gibson County area, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as we learn more.