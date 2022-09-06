SMITH MILLS, Ky (WEHT) – Sources close to the families of one of the three people killed during a shooting in Smith Mills over the weekend have provided more details in the ongoing investigation.

Mallory

According to police, dispatch received a call about the shooting in the 6200 block of KY 136 around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Kentucky State Police and Henderson County Sheriffs deputies arrived on scene and found Joshua Mallory, 42, and Arianna Ziebell, 26, near the driveway.

Police say Mallory was conscious when they arrived and told them the shooter was inside the home with four kids. Kentucky State Police report that Ziebell died at the scene. Mallory was transported to an Evansville hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to the report from KSP, all four children were removed from the home within an hour. After the home was cleared, authorities found a deceased male, later identified as Mason Quinn, 27.

Ziebell

Officials have not announced who pulled the trigger, but Kentucky State Trooper Corey King said it’s plausible that Quinn could have been the shooter.

A source close to Mallory’s family told Eyewitness News Mallory and Quinn worked together at Gibbs Die Casting and were friends.

The source also said Quinn texted Mallory before the shootings eluding to trouble at Quinn’s home

According to sources, Mallory went there to help diffuse the situation but was shot three to four times in the stomach afte rtrying to wrestle a gun away from Quinn who allegedly had just shot Ziebell.