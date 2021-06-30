New effort to get Owensboro kids into early childcare programs

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) There are new efforts in Owensboro to get every child in the area into early child care programs.

The Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence is teaming up with the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro and other community groups on the project. It’s designed to build an infrastructure where high quality services can be provided to children five years old or younger.

Brigitte Blom-Ramsey of the Pritchard Committee says early child care has a significant impact later in a child’s life. “Child care, for one, is critically important for folks to get back to work after COVID. So, we need to make sure there’s a high quality, early childhood system inclusive to child care in Owensboro, and also to get our kids off to a strong start for their academic success.”

Blom-Ramsey also says Owensboro is the only Kentucky city to have this project so far.