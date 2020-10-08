New Evansville mural complete

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A new mural is now complete in downtown Evansville.

Neon Lights, located in selfie alley off Main Street, is located right next to another mural. The artist used neon spray paint and fluorescent airbrush paint to create the piece. Some of the drawings represent places and experiences around Evansville.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

