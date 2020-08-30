New Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra conductor looking forward to opening night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- New Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra conductor Roger Kalia says he’s looking forward to being a part of the community and leading musicians on stage at the Victory Theater.

It’s a great way for me to open my tenure with the orchestra and it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be special. You know the musicians haven’t performed in months. We’re craving, we’re dying to perform for you and I can tell you that it’s going to be special to be back with our audience. Roger Kalia

Kalia’s opening night concert is the weekend of September 19. Four works will be performed, including a world premiere fanfare written for the orchestra and the city of Evansville. The concert will feature 30 musicians, half the orchestra’s usual size, and COVID-19 precautions in place. Information on tickets can be found here.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)

