New Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Conductor announced

Evansville, Indiana – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Chun-Ming Chen (Jimmy) as the new Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Conductor effective July 12, 2021.

Born in Taiwan, Dr. Jimmy Chen is currently the Director of Orchestral Activities at the University of Evansville and the Music Director of the Artists Chamber Orchestra in Taiwan.

Previously, Chen served as Music Director of the Heartland Symphony Orchestra in Little Falls/Brainerd, MN, interim Conductor of the Grinnell Symphony Orchestra in Grinnell, IA, acting music director of the Coe College Symphony Orchestra in Cedar Rapids, IA, Co-director of the Ithaca College Sinfonietta in Ithaca, NY, and Director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Chinese Choral Society in Boston, MA. He has appeared as guest conductor with the Tunghai University Opera Department, and Miaoli Wind Ensemble in Taiwan, Boston Conservatory Symphony Orchestra, Boston Conservatory Wind Ensemble, Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association Choral Society, Chorus Boston, Cornell Symphony Orchestra, Ithaca College Chamber Orchestra, Ithaca College Symphony Orchestra, and the University of Iowa Symphony Orchestra.

Dr. Chen has received his bachelor’s degree in saxophone performance from Tunghai University, master’s degrees in orchestral conducting from Boston Conservatory and Ithaca College, and a doctorate in orchestral conducting from the University of Iowa. His primary teachers have included Dr. Annie Chung, Bruce Hangen, Dr. Jeffery Meyer, and Dr. William LaRue Jones.