EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – New evidence is being released on what happened when an airplane crashed at an Evansville Golf Course on October 30 last year. Eyewitness News has obtained the audio between Air Traffic Control and the pilot of the single engine aircraft.



The plane was traveling from Taylorville, Illinois to an airport near Nashville. The pilot checked in with ATC at 1:46 p.m. when he started having trouble with the plane’s engine. A short time later, the plane’s power went out.

At just eight miles from the airport, the pilot said he wouldn’t make it to the field. Finally, the ATC offered an alternate landing site at nearby Skylane Airport. That was the pilot’s last transmission before crash landing at the golf course around 1:57 p.m.

The plane came to rest upright and suffered substantial damage. The pilot and one passenger suffered serious injuries, while two other passengers were not hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not released its final report on the cause of the crash — but last month it detailed the actions of the pilot to bring the plane safely down at Helfrich Golf Course.