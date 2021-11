EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The EVSC Board approved a new teacher contract on Monday night.

Superintendent Dr. David Smith said this is the best pay raise that they have seen in 15 years. The new salary range bumps up the base pay from $38,000 to $40,000 per year.

The EVSC also updated the maximum amount of sick days teachers can be paid out for at retirement, increasing from 183 days to 198.