New EWSU website offers an improved, efficient user experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say that their redesigned website offers a modernized user experience, making it easier for the residential, commercial and industrial customers to find information and interact with them efficiently.

Officials say that nearly half of the site’s visitors arrive using a mobile device, so they made the mobile experience an important element of the redesigned website.

“Our customers expect a seamless online experience that’s in keeping with other services and utilities they interact with on a regular basis,” said Lane Young, executive director. “When they go to our site, it’s often to get something done – and quickly. This website was designed with those needs in mind.”

Improvements to the home page include quick links to the most frequently searched topics, like:

Ways to pay your bill

Access your account

Start, stop or transfer service

Schedule a heavy trash pickup

What to do during a boil advisory, and

Contact the Utility

You can see these changes by visiting their newly redesigned website here.