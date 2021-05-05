New family homes coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials broke ground on a housing project near Bedford Avenue that will bring 10 new single family homes to the area.

After two years, the group was finally able to start phase seven of Memorial Community Development Corp’s efforts to improve parts of the River City.

Once the ten homes are complete, Memorial CDC will begin its next phase and continue building until it reaches 50 homes.

“That’s part of our goal as the CDC, is to help renovate and redevelop the center city. It is a place that many of us call home or we live in, we worship in, we work in,” executive director Serita Cabell said. “It’s a part of our overall community which we hope to make a great place for people to call home.”

Four homes will built in the Tepe Park neighborhood, three in the Glenwood neighborhood, and the rest will be scattered across the area.

Memorial CDC has already built sixteen homes under its previous phases; they are currently in phase seven.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)