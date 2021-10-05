New food, new booths changing things up at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Go to enough Fall Festivals, and eventually, you’ll figure out what you like. But for every brain sandwich, stromboli, or haystack, there’s always something new to try along W. Franklin Street.

For the Hadi Shrine Motor Corps, that means persimmon pudding, homemade by Heather Laflen. Laflen, who grew up in Orange County, Ind., says persimmons are plentiful and persimmon pudding is a traditional and popular snack, whether served hot or cold in her southwest Indiana home county.

Laflen says her pudding is unlike anything else served at the festival, even if some people are unfamiliar with it. Laflen says she wanted to see how it goes and experimented with the Shriners to get the recipe exactly right.

Elsewhere, the Evansville Rescue Mission added to their menu by converting their popular “West Side Mac” with pulled pork and Grippos into a sandwich. Kyle Gorman says they always like to try something new to stand out amongst the vendors and since the West Side Mac is their most popular item, Gorman says it only made sense to add a sandwich alongside their other items.

But there are new booths at this year’s Fall Festival trying to stand out. All Saints Parish is hoping their lighter options of street tacos and elote, Mexican street corn, will do the trick. Parishioner Roger Rogge says people are excited to see a new booth and have been stopping by to check them out.

Annie’s Ice Cream also made their debut at the Fall Festival, coming all the way from Dale to help support the Danielle Nicole Reinke Memorial Scholarship. With hot and humid afternoons so far at the Fall Festival, Beth Schnell says they weren’t sure what to expect but they’re happy with the support they’ve seen so far.