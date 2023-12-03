FT. BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) — A grand opening was held on Sunday for the new Fort Branch Public Library expansion and remodel.

A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate. The event also featured local authors, free goodies and a raffle drawing.

Library officials said the expansion has been years in the making.

Now people will have the ability to sit down a use a computer. There is also more space for people to sit and read.

“We had four children’s chairs in our old library. Period. So to have tutoring happen, to have kids come together and collaborate on a school project, to be able to do STEM programming was non-existent because we literally had zero space to do that in,” said Laura Heppe, the library’s executive director.

She said the old library was about 100 years old.