New Gibson County Jail design gets approval

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) Gibson County commissioners and a steering committee have approved a design for a new jail.

The county faces a lawsuit due to prior jail overcrowding and have to report its progress of jail expansion to a federal judge.

The new building will be connected to the current community corrections building. The proposal calls for a two story jail north of the existing jail. It would have more than 200 beds while also housing the 911 dispatch and sheriff’s office buildings.

“They’ve done some appraisals, some state laws that we as a county have to follow, and hopefully with that can come to a conclusion here in the near future,” said George Ballard, former sheriff and current project representative, “And hope it’s a deal where we can work out a purchase agreement with the people to have the monument service, and then the next thing is to get the bids out, and hopefully we can get those to come back at a good price and get this thing built

The project team is still trying to get all the land and zoning approvals before construction can start. The plan is to have the new jail open by July of 2023.