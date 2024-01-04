EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Following the recent approval of a land use agreement by the Evansville Parks Department, River City Youth Baseball is prepared to up the quality of Vann-Pollack Park. Board member Kyhle Moers felt the need for change during his time as a youth baseball coach last year.

“Just seeing the pure, unadulterated excitement those kids had for playing, really rekindled my desire to make sure they had a good product here on the field,” says Moers.

The park was previously operated by South Baseball, Inc, who lost their permit after the parks board addressed possible break-ins, investigations at the park, and possible misappropriation of funds.

“That’s one of the things that we ask of our land use groups, is to invest in the properties that they’re utilizing through the parks department,” says Danielle Crook, Executive Director of Evansville Parks and Recreation.

River City Youth Baseball is wasting no time.

“We’ve charted out, for this year alone, to redo the fields and get them into a playable condition,” explains Moers. “That includes mending fences, tilling the infields, getting some field dirt in for our infields, level setting those.”

Moers says the goal is to bring fields to an acceptable level this year, with other upgrades for the park to come in following years. Rather than comparing with other parks, Moers wants Vann-Pollack to level the playing field.

“I don’t want there to be any kind of, ‘Well I play on these fields, you play on those fields’, we’re going to have a level-setting experience here,” says Moers. “And we’re going to have a good facility when all is said and done.”

When it comes to previous vandalism incidents, Moers strongly believes that is a thing of the past.

“Anyone who wants to come in and vandalize this park, we will catch you and we will prosecute you,” says Moers. “We will make sure that you are punished for that. There will be no more vandalism this year.”

Moers expects fields and facilities to be ready for the start of the season by late March or early April.