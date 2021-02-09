New Habitat home dedicated in Jasper

DUBOIS CO., Ind (WEHT) Habitat for Humanity of Dubois County dedicated the newest Habitat home along Birk Drive in Jasper Sunday.

The home was built on schedule thanks to a small group of core volunteers, including local high school students through a new joint build partnership with Patoka Valley Cooperative and Vincennes University. This group, also including the new homeowner and other volunteers, worked more than 300 hours each to complete the new home.

HFHDC will soon be accepting applications for their next home build, tentatively scheduled to begin in late August 2021. Habitat for Humanity does not give away free homes. Instead, they partner with a pre-qualified future Habitat homeowner to build a house alongside volunteers, who then pay an affordable mortgage that they would not have been able to without Habitat. For more information or to support the build, please call Executive Director Michael Richard at 812-704-8441 or michael@duboishabitat.org.

(This story was originally published on February 9, 2021)