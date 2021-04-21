New Harmony announces 2021 festivals

NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Town of New Harmony is hosting a variety of festivals throughout 2021 as part of its Festivals in Utopia season of events.

Officials say events are dependent on health department approval.

The 19th annual Golden Raintree Antiques Festival will feature antique vendors, craft artisans and their wares June 12 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and June 13 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kuntsfest, a festival celebrating New Harmony’s deep German heritage, will take place September 18 & 19. The event will feature a German Bier Garten, German food and music, as well as over 200 vendors!

Arts in Harmony will feature art vendors showcasing and celebrating their art on October 16 and 17.

Christmas in New Harmony, happening December 4 & 5, will feature a Christmas parade, a tour of homes decorated for Christmas, topflight vendors featuring Christmas items, and more.

(This story was originally published on April 21, 2021)