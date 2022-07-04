NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Fourth of July celebrations continue, New Harmony had several opportunities today to show off their town’s patriotic pride. The Atheneum was packed this morning while the community choir sang patriotic songs.

Included in the celebrations was a reading of the Declaration of Independence in it’s entirety. The Kiwanis Club also held a picnic with free food for the community.

“People are patriotic here. A lot of retirees but a lot of people that are younger are also interested in that,” says a resident. “And we’re noted for our history, so the Fourth of July is all about history and that’s why we’re here.”

People decorated their golf carts with American flags and put on their best red, white and blue outfits for a parade.