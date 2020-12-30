New Henderson Board of Commissioners sworn in

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The newly elected Board of Commissioners members for the City of Henderson were sworn in at a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

The new commissioners, who were elected in November, are Brad Staton, Austin Vowels, Rodney Thomas and Robert Pruitt Jr. Their two-year term begins in January with their first meeting scheduled for Jan. 12.

Mayor Steve Austin’s four-year term, his third consecutive, has two years remaining.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)