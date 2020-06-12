New Henderson Co. Schools superintendent named

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A former Henderson County Schools employee is returning to the district to serve as superintendent.

Dr. Bob Lawson was named Superintendent Thursday. He will assume the role December 1, 2020, upon the retirement of Marganna Stanley who has served as Henderson County Schools superintendent since 2014. As of July 1, 2020, Lawson will be the new Henderson County Schools Transitional District Director.

Dr. Lawson says he is prepared to take over even as many changes will take place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a fantastic school district that cares about its students well-being and education, and with our leaders in place, staff in place and community working together, I know we will have a great plan and work through it do whats best for our kids,” Lawson said.

Lawson was part of the Henderson County School system and served as the Principal and Assistant Principal of Central Academy and the Assistant Principal of Bend Gate Elementary School before becoming Principal of Whitley County High School in 2015.

“As Henderson County Schools moves into a new era of educating, challenging, and caring for students, the hiring of Dr. Bob Lawson as the future Superintendent makes perfect sense. He brings leadership, innovative programs, and most importantly- a love for Henderson, Kentucky and her children,” Board chairperson Lisa Baird said.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)