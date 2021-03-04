New hiking trail will connect Goebel Soccer Complex and Deaconess Sports Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A 2-mile asphalt trail will be built to connect the Green River Road canoe launch, Goebel Soccer Complex, and Deaconess Sports Park. It’s part of $30M in grants that are going toward the Next Level Trails program.

The $771,150 Green River Road trail project includes widening bridges at Firlick Creek and Pigeon Creek to accommodate the new trail. It will go from Lenape Lane to Millersburg Road.

Officials say the pandemic slowed down and paused the process of getting this round of grant money rolled out. But they also say they saw a need because people are taking advantage of trails since other venues have been shut down during the COVID pandemic.

Another round of grants will be awarded later on. Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be accepting applications for that next round starting November 1, 2021.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)