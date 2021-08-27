New Hope Animal Rescue Center’s $100,000 debt was paid by Audubon Chrysler’s donation

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– New Hope Animal Rescue Center has received a check for $103,000 from Audubon Chrysler Center. Larry Bennett presented the donation.

This is allowing the animal rescue service officials to pay off their debt in full on their current property and facilities. Audubon Chrysler recently donated a new Ram Promaster Van to better transport animals for medical and adoption services.

This incredible cash gift is saving us $900 each month. There were some months we struggled to make our loan payment and we had to pick and choose which animals we could save. Because of Larry Bennett and Audubon Chrysler’s generosity, we can focus all of our resources on saving animals. Paula Hawkins, New Hope Animal Rescue Center founder

New Hope Animal Rescue Center is a nonprofit organization located at 526 Atkinson St, Henderson, KY. This organization is a no-kill animal rescue that saves animals from euthanasia, rehabilitates the animals, and ensures they find suitable forever homes.

New Hope Animal Rescue is run solely by volunteers and funding comes from donations and fundraisers. New Hope currently has 42 cats and kittens and 21 dogs available for adoption on site plus numerous fosters in the immediate area. New Hope can be reached at 270-827-8088.