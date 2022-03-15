WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) Some major housing developments, including some with a few hundred new homes, starting construction or planning to start this year in parts of the Tri-State.

The only thing standing in this former wooded area outside Newburgh now are pole markers and hay bales.

“This is right in the center of the county,” said Jordan Aigner of Jerry Aigner Construction.

Later this year, up to 90 new homes will start going up in the Victoria Woods subdivision, part of a multi phase project that Aigner says will bring 300 to 400 new houses.

“There’s conservation areas near this development, to the north and south. We’ve worked to leave as many of the mature trees as we can,” he said.

Victoria woods is one of several new housing developments going up or will go up in parts of the Tri-State.

Jagoe Homes is planning for a more than 300 house subdivision just off of Highway 60 in west Owensboro, which will also have a 25-acre park. Jagoe and Mattingly Homes are also working on other developments in Warrick County, which some realtors say is one of the fastest growing markets in the region.

“We have an abundance of buyers, so we need homes, so the builders are building as fast as they can to fill that gap,” said Janice Miller of ERA First Advantage Real Estate. She called the current market a ‘seller’s market’, and that some newer homes have multiple buyers.

“Depending on the price range, we can get as many as 12 offers on one home, but it depends on the price range,” she said.

Aigner says while the local housing market doesn’t see extremes like other places, supply of new homes still needs to catch up with demand.

“They are still wanting to live in this area, and want to move up, and move on with their lives, and there is not a lot of inventory to do that. That’s why I think this is great timing,” he said.

