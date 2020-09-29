New information on Jackson St. arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Jackson Ave. on Sunday night.

Crews say the fire started in some trash piled next to the house. The fire was put out quickly with little damage. No one was hurt.

A neighbor told firefighters they heard glass break and then saw children running from the scene.

Anyone with information should call Evansville police.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

