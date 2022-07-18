FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT)– A probable cause affidavit is revealing more information in a rape investigation in Fort Branch.

Gibson County Prosecutor Micheal Cochren says Domenic Migliarese is accused of raping a woman and holding her against her will at a mobile home in Fort Branch.

Police responded to a residence in Fort Branch for a reported battery on July 1 and found a woman whose eyes were swollen shut and bruising. Officers say the victim met Migliarese on Facebook Messenger and was invited to his home on June 29.

According to the affidavit, the victim says Migliarese began beating her, put a chain around her neck, raped her, and held her against her will in front of another woman for several days. The affidavit states that the other woman knew Migliarese, and that she was held there against her will until July 1.

Officers say the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Cochren said this type of crime does not happen often in Gibson County.

“I think right now, I would say it is unusual in nature. It is still an allegation,” he said.

Migliarese is currently charged with rape, criminal confinement, and aggravated battery. He is due back in court at 9 a.m. on August 2.