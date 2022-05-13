OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – New information was released on the plane crash at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport (ODCRA) that occurred on May 12.

Eyewitness News is told that the plane was registered out of Columbus, Ind. The plane had a small fuel leak that was cleaned up.

The airport’s director tells us FAA investigators hope to find out exactly what lead to that malfunction.

“We do not know. That will be part of they’ll be covering by the FAA investigation,” says ODCRA director Tristan Durbin. “So at this moment, we are not sure as to what occurred or what actually happened.”

The plane crash happened just after 8 p.m. on May 12 when officials say a Cessna crashed during take off. Officials first reported that they believe the crash was due to a landing gear malfunction.

Three people were on board the plane at the time. One person was treated for minor injuries.

The airport reopened around 1 a.m. on May 13. The taxi-way where that crash happened is still closed.