EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A new interactive light experience debuted Friday night in downtown Evansville. It’s called Love and Light.

Colored LED lights were projected onto the wall of the Children’s Museum of Evansville, creating colorful shadows as people moved in front of the lights.

You can catch the light experience, along with food trucks and music, again Saturday night.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)