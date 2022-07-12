ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) — The Rockport Police Department would like you to meet their newest addition to the force, K9 Dietske! The police department shared the exciting news through social media Monday afternoon.

According to police, K9 Dietske is handled by Officer Jason Henry. Officers say she was raised and trained by Ronin Dog Training. K9 Dietske is trained In narcotic detection, tracking and apprehension.

Officials say she is going to be a huge asset moving towards their mission to take illegal drugs off the streets and out of the community.