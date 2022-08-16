HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Municipal Center has a new addition to their drive-through lanes, a self-serve kiosk that can accept utility payments has been added.

Officials say the kiosk accepts cash, credit cards and checks. Customers can scan the barcode on their printed account statement or use their account number to use the kiosk. If a customer has more than one bill to pay, a separate transaction will be necessary for each bill.

However, those who pay with cash should know that the kiosk doesn’t have the ability to give change back. Any overpayments made will be applied to the account in question as a credit.

Checks will be scanned at the kiosk before being returned to the customer. Credit card payments are limited to a max of $300 per transaction and require a $3.95 transaction fee. If your bill is over $300, another transaction can be made to clear the balance.

The kiosk is available 24/7 for use at the outside lane of the drive-through next to a drop-box which also accepts payments.