New life for the Bayard Park Drive neighborhood in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A public, private partnership in Evansville may mean new life for an old neighborhood.

The city has loaned $150,000 to a contracting company to revitalize one block of the Bayard Park Drive neighborhood.

“What you’re going to see today is magnificent. It’s a symbol of our commitment to create more affordable housing in our community,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Most homes in the Bayard Park Drive neighborhood were built in the 1890’s. Fortunately, some of the homes in the historic neighborhood can be saved. A contractor teamed up with the city to do just that. Through a collaborative, TruVest and the city are focused on creating safe, sustainable housing in the area, but it’s been no easy task.

TruVest’s Managing Partner, Ryan DeMent says, “We walked down this street and I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t think we’d be able to do it to the extent. When we came, there were a lot of challenges going on in the community.”

TruVest was up for the challenge and set out to rehab and revitalize the dilapidated homes. DeMent said they will be building new homes in the neighborhood and adds that the mortgage for many of the rehabbed homes will be around $550 per month.

“That’s the real winner there because with two bedroom homes, two bathroom, two story homes efficient for all those in need,” says Silas Matchem.

Winnecke says the city understands the need for decent affordable housing, and this effort is just one way it can continue the commitment to create more.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)