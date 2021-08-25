New McLean Co. senior center to be built on old building site as planning continues

CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) Nearly nine months after the McLean County Senior Center in Calhoun burned down, planning for its replacement continues.

McLean County Judge Executive Curtis Dame says they plan to build the new senior center here where the old one once stood. But first, the county and architects are finalizing what it will look like.

“We’ll be able to not only replace the facility that we have, but it will be a better facility than what we’ve had before,” he said.

Dame says there are three initial plans for a new building to be 6,600 square feet. It could include a commercial kitchen, allowing them to cook more meals for seniors. The old senior center burned down in early December, which dame says started in the ceiling. He says they want to build it to where it’s not impacted by potential flash flooding.

“We may do some flood permitting to try and build the site at least 2 to 3 inches higher than what we’re at currently. That should alleviate any 100 year or 2% annual chance of rainfall events. The major issue we’ve seen is not flooding, but more flash floods,” Dame explained.

The senior center has been temporarily housed at the Livermore armory. Dame says construction could end up being less than a million dollars, with insurance money covering much of the cost.

Dame says the start of construction will depend on when a final design will be done and other factors.

(This story was originally published on August 25, 2021)