New mural coming to Selfie Alley in Evansville’s downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A new mural will soon be completed in Downtown Evansville.

Artist Michael Smith is working on the project in Selfie Alley off of Main Street. He is also the artist who painted the other Evansville mural in that alley.

The new mural features neon spray paint and fluorescent airbrush paint and was designed by two employees of the Growth Alliance.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)

