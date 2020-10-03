EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A new mural will soon be completed in Downtown Evansville.
Artist Michael Smith is working on the project in Selfie Alley off of Main Street. He is also the artist who painted the other Evansville mural in that alley.
The new mural features neon spray paint and fluorescent airbrush paint and was designed by two employees of the Growth Alliance.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- New mural coming to Selfie Alley in Evansville’s downtown
- Mourners gathered to remember Sheriff Ricki Allen at MCHS football field
- Dr. Christa Jillard: “Breast cancer does not stop because of coronavirus”
- Vanderburgh County reaches record number of daily COVID-19 cases
- Local Trump Train more than 50 cars long