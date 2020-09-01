New mural will welcome people to Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) People driving through Mt. Vernon will soon receive a warm welcoming.

A new mural is being painted in the city’s downtown area with the words, “welcome to Mt. Vernon.” It’s close to being finished.

We’re told the big unveiling will be sometime next week.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: