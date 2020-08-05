New neighborhood drive-up testing site added in Evansville

FILE – In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Public health officials have said robust testing for the coronavirus is essential to safely lifting stay-at-home orders and business closures, but states are creating confusion in the way they are reporting the data. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Resource and Awareness Task Force will conduct a third neighborhood drive-up testing site on Wednesday, August 12th.

The testing site will be held in the facility parking lot at 4100 Covert Avenue beginning at 5pm and will run until test supplies have been exhausted.

Testing is for only Evansville/Vanderburgh County residents and identification will be required. No appointments will be required. Individuals will be tested on a first come first serve basis. There will be no restrictions on receiving a test, such as being symptomatic.

Testing will be free of charge, but if individuals have insurance they will be asked to provide their insurance information for billing purposes. All those who come to receive a test will be asked to wear a facial covering until they are tested. If residents don’t have facial coverings, they will be provided one.

Those who are unable to drive to the testing site can walk up to receive a test. These individuals will also be asked to wear a face covering before they receive a test and be provided a face covering if they do not have one. Children under the age of 18 may also be tested with consent from a parent or guardian.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)