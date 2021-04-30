New Oakland City University bell tower honors longtime professor

A new bell tower was dedicated on Friday at Oakland City University in memory of a longtime professor.

Dr. Jerry Phillips retired in 2001 and passed away in 2006. His family thought a bell tower would be a great way to honor him. It took years to raise the money.

“I’m not kidding. I’ve got trustees who are in their 70’s who Dr. Phillips taught math to,” said Oakland City University President Dr. Ron Dempsey, “so this man had a long history and heritage. Clearly, it’s going to be the iconic structure on campus. As you come up the entrance, it’s the first thing you’re gonna see.”

There are four cast iron bells, but they don’t actually ring. This music is digital with more 7,800 songs.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)