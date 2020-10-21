New Ohio River Plan to benefit economy, environment, communities in 15-state region

CINCINNATI, OH (WEHT) The Ohio River Basin Alliance released a strategy to tackle environmental threats across its 15-state region. The plan also addresses inadequate river infrastructure, pollution to the river and increased flooding.

The plan, which covers portions of the states of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, highlights six regional priorities:

Restoring the river, its tributaries and ecosystems to protect the health of people, fish, and wildlife;

Addressing flooding to protect vulnerable communities and infrastructure;

Ensuring abundant clean water for people, fish and wildlife, and businesses;

Increasing nature-based recreation and tourism;

Growing water-borne commerce and ensuring efficient waterborne commerce through adequate lock and dam infrastructure; and,

Supporting robust research and education to inform the needs and opportunities of the region.

The entire plan can be read here.

The Ohio River Basin Alliance was formed in 2009 to tackle the highest priorities. ORBA is a collaboration that includes more than 250 representatives from over 130 organizations in the Ohio River Basin.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)

