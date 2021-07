Juno and Astrid at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden in Evansville, In. (Mesker Park Zoo Facebook page)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Gardens would like to introduce you to Astrid and Juno, two North American River otters. The sisters are the newest inhabitants of the River Otter exhibit in the Children’s Enchanted Forest.

Juno and Astrid celebrated their 1st birthday this past March. They come all the way from Pueblo Zoo in Colorado.