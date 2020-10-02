New Owensboro Business Hall of Fame inductees announced

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Junior Achievement of West Kentucky announced the newest class of inductees into the Owensboro Business Hall of Fame.

The inductees include Wayne Foster of American Patriot Getaways, late agricultural engineer Bill Kuegel, and the late Jack Wells. People are nominated for civic and business contributions in the Owensboro area. Laureates will be inducted sometime in the Spring.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 2, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: