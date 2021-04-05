New owner hopes to revitalize Yellow Banks

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – A popular camping area is set to reopen this year in Warrick County. Yellow Banks has been closed since last year.

Jim and Patsy Marshall first opened the lake area in 1969. They held craft festivals, RV sites, and were well known for their ice cream.

Jason Powers has purchased the property and hopes to restore it to its former glory. He says there are six cabins they’re going to be working on over the next year. He hopes to have two or three open by Memorial Day weekend, along with 16 RV sites and the swim beach.

There’s an estimated 200 people who also live around the lake.

