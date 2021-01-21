New owner wants to return Yellow Banks Rec Center to former glory

DALE, Ind (WEHT) The Yellow Banks Recreation Center now has a new owner. Entrepreneur Jason K. Powers says he wants to bring Yellow Banks back to its former glory.

Jim and Patsy Marshall originally founded and built up the Yellow Banks where campers and swimmers spent the summer. There’s an estimated 200 residents now living around the lake.

Jim recently passed away. He was an enthusiastic outdoorsman who greatly enjoyed working on the property.

(This story was originally published on January 21, 2021)