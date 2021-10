OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Country Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new paddock on Friday.

The building includes a restaurant and bar that can hold up to 80 people and an event room with a golf simulator. The general manager tells us they had a soft opening earlier this fall and are already getting good reviews from members.

The paddock was going to open earlier this year, but construction supply issues lead to delays on its completion.