New paramedic program aims to curb shortage in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A new program in Owensboro and Daviess County aims to increase the number of certified paramedics.

The goal of the program is to escalate current EMTs to full paramedic status to help with a local and national shortage. EMTs are a bit more restricted in what they can do during emergency calls, and certifying them to full paramedic status will qualify them for advanced life support.

The program is a partnership between Owensboro Community and Technical College, ambulance service AMR and the Daviess County and Owensboro fire departments. It’s set to start in January.

