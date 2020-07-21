New park program in Evansville starts Friday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s Department of Parks and Recreation is launching a program for families. Park-N-Rec will bring activities to different parks every first and third Friday of the month this fall between 3-5:00 p.m.

The Park-N-Rec preview party will be this Friday at Wesselman Park. There will be yard games, dancing, arts and crafts, sport games, and much more.

Dates and locations for other Park-N-Rec days are:

  • August 7- Bellemeade Park
  • August 21- Garvin Park
  • September 4- Bayard Park
  • September 18- Howell Park
  • October 2- Lorraine Park
  • October 16- Vann Park
  • October 30- CK Newsome Center Lawn

Park-N-Rec is the program following Summer Play Daze. Assistant Sport Director, McKenzie May says this will give kids an opportunity have fun as school picks back up.

“Park-N-Rec provides a variety of activities for families and children between the ages of 5 and 14 years to participate in. We will also have giveaways for children to win,” says May.

To learn more about Park-N-Rec, please contact May at 812-435-2534.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories