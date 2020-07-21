New park program in Evansville starts Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s Department of Parks and Recreation is launching a program for families. Park-N-Rec will bring activities to different parks every first and third Friday of the month this fall between 3-5:00 p.m.

The Park-N-Rec preview party will be this Friday at Wesselman Park. There will be yard games, dancing, arts and crafts, sport games, and much more.

Dates and locations for other Park-N-Rec days are:

August 7- Bellemeade Park

August 21- Garvin Park

September 4- Bayard Park

September 18- Howell Park

October 2- Lorraine Park

October 16- Vann Park

October 30- CK Newsome Center Lawn

Park-N-Rec is the program following Summer Play Daze. Assistant Sport Director, McKenzie May says this will give kids an opportunity have fun as school picks back up.

“Park-N-Rec provides a variety of activities for families and children between the ages of 5 and 14 years to participate in. We will also have giveaways for children to win,” says May.

To learn more about Park-N-Rec, please contact May at 812-435-2534.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)