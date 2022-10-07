EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem.

Each day through the Fall Festival, the National Anthem has been performed at Noon on the Bosse Stage. The Nut Club says this is a way to honor all service men and women, first responders, and veterans.

Nut Club member Galen Deig has been performing the anthem each day, but that was not the original plan. Plans were to play a recording of the anthem, but the Nut Club decided they wanted a live performance, and Deig, who performs the anthem at other events, stepped up for the new tradition.

“To me, it gives me chills,” explains Deig. “To see thousands of people eating their lunch, having their drinks, talking, and they stop and put their hand over their heart, take their hat off, and they honor the American flag, they honor those who have served.”

The new tradition has been well received by those at the festival, and the Nut Club says this will continue for the years to come.