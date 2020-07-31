New Owensboro statue petitions launched

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Two new petitions regarding a Confederate statue outside the Daviess County Courthouse have been launched.

A petition calling for the statue’s removal has roughly 1,800 signatures, while another petition calling for the statue to say has roughly 1,300 signatures.

On Thursday, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said the statue will not move to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History if the Daviess County Fiscal County votes to remove the statue. A decision on the statue’s fate is expected to come at their next meeting August 6.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

