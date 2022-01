NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Warrick County Parks Board officially signed the lease to provide land for construction of our Pickleball complex, officials say.

Sources say the land is located on Vann Road on the Warrick County Trail System next to Newburgh Jr. Baseball fields.

A construction committee tells us they are in the process of seeking and finalizing bids for construction.

The Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana group is asking for donations to help fund the project.