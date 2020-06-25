New plane comes to Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- People flying from Owensboro to St. Louis or Nashville will do so in a new plane revealed by Cape Air.
Airport officials say the new ‘Tecnam” airplane will provide a much better flying experience for passengers. The plane, which can hold up to nine passengers, brings more legroom, headspace, and baggage space.
Cape Air began flights from Owensboro to Nashville in January.
(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)
