New Posey County COVID-19 cases linked to Cynthiana Town Yard Sale

CYNTHIANA, Ind. (WEHT)- The Posey County Health Department is urging people who attended the Cynthiana Town Yard Sale July 11 to self isolate after a number of COVID-19 cases were linked to that event.

As of Saturday, there are 11 COVID-19 cases in this part of Posey County and the health department says people who attended the event have a higher possibility of COVID-19 exposure. Anyone who develops symptoms should seek testing.

Anyone planning a large gathering is recommended to either cancel it or have it outside to slow the potential spread of the virus. People in Posey County and the Cynthiana area are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in public and follow social distancing guidelines.

(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)

